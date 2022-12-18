Eagles Survive Bears Challenge, Move to 13-1 with 25-20 Win

Jalen Hurts overcame two interceptions by running for 3 TDs and throwing for 315 yards while the Eagles defense piled up six sacks

CHICAGO – The only way the Eagles could lose to the talent-deficient, three-win Bears was to beat themselves.

Three turnovers, squandered opportunities, and a questionable game plan nearly did the trick, but in the end, the Eagles and their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, finally found enough footing to capture a 25-20 win and escape the icebox that was Soldier Field on Sunday.

They moved to 13-1 and can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by beating the Cowboys, who lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, on Christmas Eve in Dallas.

Hurts threw two interceptions on a day where the wind ripped at about 15 miles an hour and temperatures barely made it to 20 degrees, but he also scored three rushing touchdowns to give him 13 this season.

His last one came with 4:20 to play and removed much of the nail-biting that occurred all game long. The 1-yard plunge from Hurts and his ensuing PAT run gave the Eagles a 12-point advantage, their largest lead of the game.

The Bears did not go quietly, getting a 35-yard TD from Justin Fields to Byron Pringle with 2:43 to play.

The Eagles recovered the onside kick and were able to run out the final time.

Hurts’ first touchdown came from 22 yards with 43 seconds to play in the first half and gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead at the break.

The QB completed 22-of-37 throws for 315 yards. He ran for another 61 yards on 17 carries.

One of his biggest throws of the game came on third-and-six to A.J. Brown that covered 68 yards and set the Eagles up with a first-and-goal at Chicago’s 3. At the time, Philadelphia led by just 17-13.

Brown finished with nine catches for a career-high 189 yards and DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 126 yards.

The Bears made life difficult on the ground. Their rushing defense was ranked 27th in the league but held the Eagles to 112 yards rushing.

Miles Sanders, who entered as the league’s fifth-leading rusher, didn’t get his first carry until just over six minutes to go in the third quarter. He finished with 11 runs for 42 yards, but a costly fumble midway through the third quarter gave Chicago life.

Until the fumble, it appeared as if the Eagles had all the momentum.

They scored on their opening possession of the second half, with Hurts scoring his 12th rushing TD of the season. He had 10 last year to set the team record for rushing scores from a quarterback.

The Eagles were given a short field after a 58-yard kickoff return by Boston Scott.

On their second possession, which started at Chicago’s 40, Sanders eventually fumbled on a short throw into the flat.

The Eagles had chances to extend the lead, but a fourth-and-six throw to A.J. Brown from the Bears’ 33 fell incomplete.

Jake Elliott also doinked a 38-yard field goal try off the right upright that would’ve given the Eagles a 20-13 lead with just over eight minutes to play in the game.

The Eagles’ defense rang up six sacks and now have 55, six away from tying the club record of 62 set back in 1989 when Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown roamed the playing fields.

Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave each had two.

Hargrave now has 10 and he joined Reddick in double figures.

Reddick has 12, .5 away from tying his career-high set in 2020.

Sweat set a new career high and he has 9.5.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.