Eagles Take Exuberant Victory Lap On X After NFL Rejects Tush Push Ban
Tushes will be pushed next season, and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't be happier.
At the NFL's spring meetings on Wednesday, owners rejected the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the polarizing "Tush Push" play that's become a staple of the Eagles offense. After the good news broke, Philly's social media team took an exuberant victory lap.
Check out some of the posts on the X platform:
Multiple reports indicate nine teams sided with the Eagles in keeping the "Tush Push" alive. Those teams include the New England Patriots, the New York Jets, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Detroit Lions. All four franchises prioritize hard-nosed, throwback football, so it's not surprising they voted in Philly's favor.
Nevertheless, anti-Tush Push sentiment clearly is building around the NFL. And if the Eagles ride the play to even more success next season -- while other teams struggle to replicate and stop it -- the owners could vote to ban it in 2026. But we'll cross that bridge if it's ever built.
For now, Eagles fans can take solace in the fact that over half the NFL is waving the white flag on stopping the Eagles on short downs.
