Eagles Take Shot At Packers After 'Tush Push' Win
Rumors and speculation have been going on all offseason to this point, but the Philadelphia Eagles won the day on Wednesday.
The owners meetings continued this week and on Wednesday morning a vote was held to eliminate the "Tush Push." It's pretty insane how popular the debate has gotten, but it has been one of the most talked about topics in the NFL all offseason. The Green Bay Packers put forth the proposal to get the play banned but failed to do so on Wednesday. ESPN's Adam Schefer reported that the proposal didn't receive the 24 votes needed to remove the play.
"A ban of the Push Tush play that the Philadelphia Eagles popularized did not receive enough votes at today’s league meeting in Minneapolis," Schefter said. "The play remains alive. There will be more tush pushes this season."
The Eagles' official X account shared a perfect two word response and dig at the Packers after it was reported that the "Tush Push" would live on.
"Push on," the Eagles shared with a photo of the team facing the Packers.
Philadelphia isn't the only team that can run the play. Every team in the National Football League can run it -- or find a way to stop it. The Eagles are just the team that does it better than anyone else. The Packers will get a good look at the play once again in 2025 when these two teams square off in Week 10.
More NFL: Eagles Pulling Out Legendary Wild Card For 'Tush Push'