Eagles Tender Contract to Cameron Johnston

It was an expected move. After all, punters are people, too, and the Eagles have a pretty good one in Cameron Johnston.

On Thursday, the team decided to tender Johnston a minimum contract for the 2020 season. Johnston was an exclusive-rights free agent, so he has very little choice but to sign the deal.

Johnston made $577,500 with the Eagles last year.

With the CBA still up the air, Johnston’s salary could go higher this season.

Though he has been with the Eagles for just two seasons, Johnston is already 28.

In his first season with the team, he established single-season franchise records in gross punting (48.1) and net punting average (42.7), ranking third and fourth in the NFL, respectively, in those categories.

Johnston also tied for fifth in 60-plus yard punts with five and tied for eighth in 50-plus yard punts with 28.

His production dipped slightly in his second season, but nothing that didn’t warrant not returning.

During last season, the Eagles gave kicker Jake Elliott a five-year extension potentially worth $19.3 million in new money with $5.6 million in full guarantees.

The team also extended the contract of long snapper Rick Lovato, giving him a four-year extension worth potentially up to $4.5 with a total guarantee of $1.2 million.

With all three of their specialty players locked down for at least next year, the Eagles now need to focus on finding a punt returner.

It was a sore spot last year when Darren Sproles got hurt, and the team tried different players, including Boston Scott and Nelson Agholor.

Several receivers in this draft have the ability to do it, including Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler and many others.

It is something to keep an eye on as the drat draws nearer.

It is scheduled for April 23-25, though COVID-19 may change that.