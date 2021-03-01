Eagles Tender Contracts to Trio of ERFAs

Returning to the Eagles will be LB Alex Singleton, WR Greg Ward, and RB Boston Scott

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have tendered their three exclusive rights free agents, a trio that includes linebacker Alex Singleton, receiver Greg Ward and running back Boston Scott.

The moves were largely procedural in nature and guarantee each player will be back with the Eagles in the 2021 season.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with two or fewer years of league service time with existing contracts that have expired. Unlike restricted or unrestricted free agents, however, they can only negotiate with their current teams unless tenders are not offered.

After the 2021 season, the three players will be scheduled for free agency.

Singleton, 27, had a breakout season in 2020 after bouncing around NFL training camps, heading to Canada to become a star with the Calgary Stampeders, and then returning and breaking through for a roster spot with the Eagles in 2019.

Last season, Singleton was forced into the lineup due to injuries and became a leader on the defense, finishing with 120 tackles in just 11 starts to lead the team. He was 15th in the NFL in tackles despite not becoming a full-time starter until Week 6.

Although 2020 defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is gone, replaced by Jonathan Gannon, as is LBs coach Ken Flajole, who was replaced by Nick Rallis, Singleton is expected to get every opportunity to hold down his starting job this summer.

Ward, 25, the ex-quarterback at the University of Houston turned slot receiver snared a team-best 53 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Although the Eagles would like to upgrade at the WR position as usual in the offseason, Ward is expected to be among the most experienced options new coach Nick Sirianni has moving forward.

Scott, 25, settled in as the backup to Miles Sanders last season, carrying the football 80 times for 374 yards (4.7) and a touchdown while adding 25 receptions for 212 yards and another score. He was also the team's primary kick returner although Philadelphia could be looking to upgrade there.

