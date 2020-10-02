Eagles Thin at WR and CB During Thursday Practice

PHILADELPHIA – Three cornerbacks and one receiver.

That’s it. That’s all that practiced on Thursday at those positions among players on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

The only receiver on the 53 who practiced was Greg Ward; sweet dreams, Carson Wentz.

The receivers not practicing were only DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), and John Hightower (illness).

Jeffery had been limited in the past practices dating back to last week, but not having him practice on Thursday is just part of the recovery process. There wasn’t any setback.

The practice squad players were all on board, though: Deontay Burnett, who played 39 snaps against the Bengals last Sunday, Travis Fulgham, and Marcus Green. Quez Watkins, who was activated from Injured Reserve earlier in the week, practiced and very well could make his NFL debut in San Francisco on Sunday night.

Again, sweet dreams to the Eagles’ quarterback. Or not.

Burnett will likely be active again. He was one of the four players the Eagles protected on their roster squad for Week 4 with Fulgham, center Luke Juriga, and Adrian Killins being the other three.

A running back by trade, Killins lined him up as a receiver, both in the slot and outside, during training camp. He’s small, about 175 pounds and 5-8, but lightning fast.

Maybe Killins even adds RB depth should Miles Sanders’ glute not feel 100 percent. Sanders was a limited participant on Thursday after taking Wednesday off.

Either way, Ward figures to be busy on Sunday night, as does tight end Zach Ertz.

“We have the same expectations, that’s to go out there and make plays, just help the team win,” said Ward. “My message to everybody … let’s go out there and control what we can control. Just run the plays to the best of our abilities and make plays when they come to us.

“I have the same expectations and standards for myself every single back. We’re hoping those guys play. Regardless of what happens, I’m always going to be ready. I’m going to make sure that I’m on top of my game.”

Then there’s the cornerback position. The only three on the 53 who suited up on Thursday were Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc, and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Missing from practice were Avonte Maddox, who will miss some time with an ankle injury, and Trevor Williams, who is battling a rib injury.

The practice squad corners are rookies Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley.

Jalen Mills didn’t sound like he would be an option at corner when he was asked about it on Thursday.

“I can’t tell you who’s out there now,” said Mills, now three games into a transition to safety. “We have guys out there competing. I think right now (defensive coordinator) coach (Jim) Schwartz, they really feel good with me right now at the position I’m playing right now. Have to leave it up to coach for any decision that he makes.”

Others not practicing on Thursday included OL Jason Peters and Jamon Brown, both out with an illness, that the Eagles say is not COVID-19 related.

In addition to Sanders, limited at practice were safety Rudy Ford (groin) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle).

There was some good news with Fletcher Cox (abdomen) listed as a full participant as well as OL Jack Driscoll (illness), and center Jason Kelce (rest).

