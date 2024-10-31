Eagles, Titans Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Land $21M Star In Philly
Could the Philadelphia Eagles end up adding anymore firepower to the offense in the near future?
Philadelphia already has plenty of star power on the offensive side of the football. The Eagles' offense currently features Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert. Could there be more talent on the way?
The trade deadline is just a few days away from passing. Things are clicking for the Eagles right now but that doesn't mean that more moves shouldn't be considered at least. Because of this, FanSided's Jake Beckman put together a list of possible trade candidates and mentioned Tennessee Titans star running back Tony Pollard.
"Tony Pollard had his best season in Kellen Moore’s offense when they were both with the (Dallas Cowboys) in 2022," Beckman said. "Pollard was an RB2 on that team, which is exactly what he would be to Saquon. The problem here is that Pollard is currently in his first year of a three-year deal with the Titans.
"Again, that team is trash and they’d probably want to get out of that deal and get some draft picks if they could. It’s hard to imagine that the Eagles would just take the entire contract in a trade, especially since Pollard is 27 years old, so there would have to be some shifty finagling."
Barkley is superstar and doesn't need anyone to take away any of his touches. But, having another dynamic back like Pollard as a running mate also could give the Eagles another option. A move shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but it's not a bad thought.
