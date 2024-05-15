Eagles To Make NFL History With Week 1 International Showdown With Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles will begin the 2024 season not just on the road, but out of the United States.
The National Football League is set to announce the entire slate of 2024 contests on Wednesday but some matchups have begun to be announced. The NFL announced the 2024 International Games and Philadelphia landed one of the games and will face the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil in the NFL's first matchup in South America, according to the league.
"This Week 1 matchup between the Packers and the Eagles will not only mark the first Friday night game of the opening weekend in over 50 years but will also bring the International Games to a new continent as the teams' South American kickoff takes place in São Paulo, Brazil," NFL.com's Coral Smith said."
"Both NFC teams are coming off 2023 playoff appearances, though they ended the year on opposite trajectories. Green Bay finished the season strong in quarterback Jordan Love's first campaign as a starter and shocked many by upsetting the Cowboys to advance to the Divisional Round. The Eagles, however, fell short of expectations by falling in the wild-card round to conclude a 1-6 stumble to end the season, just one year removed from a Super Bowl appearance."
Philadelphia hasn't appeared in a game overseas since 2018 when it took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.
The Eagles have some high expectations heading into the 2024 season and it seems like the team's quest for a Super Bowl title will begin on September 6 in Brazil.
