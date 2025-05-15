Eagles To See Surprising Offseason Addition Quickly
The Philadelphia Eagles' schedule has been out since Wednesday night and it's going to be interesting to see how it all shakes out on the field.
Over the next few months, the schedule is going to be analyzed left and right. The Eagles won't take the field for regular season until Sept. 4th against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. In looking at the schedule, another game that stands out is the team's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on the road at SoFi Stadium.
The Eagles and Rams last faced of in the divisonal round of the 2024 National Football League playoffs. Philadelphia came out on top, but the Rams put up a fight. The Eagles ended up winning, 28-22. It was a tough night, but 205 yards from Saquon Barkley on the ground helped take Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game.
Los Angeles is going to be one of the Eagles' biggest competitors in the NFC in 2025 and it got better this offseason. The Rams actually made one of the more surprising moves of the offseason. Los Angeles cut ties with Cooper Kupp and went out and signed six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. He racked up 85 catches, 1,063 yards, and eight toughdowns last year with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders in 14 games. It was a wild year and now he will have much more stability in Los Angeles.
Adams' addition was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The Eagles won't have to wait long to see how the addition impacts Los Angeles. Maybe the Week 3 matchup could even be a preview of another playoff matchup.
