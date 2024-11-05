Eagles Told To Pull Off Deadline Buzzer Beater For Panthers $20M Star
Time is running out for the Philadelphia Eagles to add more pass rush help ahead of the National Football League trade deadline.
Philadelphia has been linked to a plethora of players, and soon enough, the trade rumors will stop. The deadline is going to pass on Tuesday, and the Delaware News Journal's Martin Frank suggested Carolina Panthers star Jadeveon Clowney as an option.
"Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Panthers," Frank said. "Jadeveon Clowney has just one sack on a bad team. But it might not cost much to get the 31-year-old, who's one season removed from 9.5 sacks in Baltimore."
Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler who could significantly impact the Eagles' defense. Philadelphia could use another dynamic pass-rusher, and Clowney easily could be that guy. He has only one sack this season, but had 9.5 last year with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Panthers aren't in a great position this year. Putting Clowney on a much better defense like the Eagles could give him more opportunities to reach the quarterback. Philadelphia has had success on the offensive and defensive side of the ball this season. Even with the question marks and rumors about adding, the Eagles are in a good position already.
Landing Clowney would just take the Eagles over the top even further and give themselves a better chance in the NFC without breaking the bank. There's a lot to like about this Eagles squad and Clowney could help make the team even better but the deadline is coming.
More NFL: Eagles, Dolphins Last-Second Proposal Lands Six-Time Pro Bowler In Philly