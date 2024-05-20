Eagles Top Draft Pick Has 'Good Chance' To Win Starting Spot From Veteran
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make about the defensive side of football over the next few months.
Philadelphia entered the offseason looking to add to the secondary and did so in a major way throughout the 2024 National Football League Draft. The Eagles used their top two draft picks to select cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The Eagles also made other additions to the cornerback room and now seem to have a surplus of talent. There could be more moves coming and at this point, it seems like the only guarantee is that six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay will be one of the team's starters in 2024.
Philadelphia does have fellow veteran James Bradberry on the roster, but he is in danger of getting cut after a tough 2023 season. It's too early to tell, but there's sure to be a position battle ahead of the 2024 season and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro claimed Mitchell has a "good chance" of winning and being named a starter.
"The Eagles have 14 cornerbacks on their roster," Zangaro said. "The only thing we know for sure is that Darius Slay is a starter. After that, first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell has a good chance to be a Week 1 starter but he has to prove it. There are a bunch of players fighting for just a few spots after the roster locks and the Eagles have to figure out what they’re going to do with James Bradberry."
It's too early to tell exactly what will happen, but it sounds like Bradberry's days are numbered as a member of the Eagles.
