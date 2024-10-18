Eagles Trade Idea Would Land Raiders $33 Million 27-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles should be considering any and all ways to improve the franchise over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia has gotten an immense amount of negative press but should be considered among the top contenders in the NFC. The Eagles are 3-2 on the season and those two losses came undermanned and they still had a chance to win both games.
There's a lot to like about Philadelphia despite the negative headlines. It wouldn't hurt to add even more depth to the offense ahead of the Nov. 5 National Football League trade deadline through a trade.
One player who could make some sense is Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers. The six-year National Football League veteran has three straight seasons with over 800 receiving yards under his belt and is on pace to top that number once again.
That type of production could help the Eagles' offense. Plus, Meyers could be available in a trade, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"Teams are wondering if the Raiders will keep selling off players," Graziano said. "And while I don't think they intend to move (Maxx Crosby), as we discussed earlier, there are a few players who could be on the move in the next three weeks if Las Vegas doesn't feel they fit into its long-term plans. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is making a $5 million salary this year and has a non-guaranteed $10.5 million salary in 2025. He is a solid player who could help a team at a low cost."
Meyers likely is available, and Philadelphia could meet the asking price for him. What's the downside?
