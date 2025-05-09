Eagles Trade Led To ‘Steal Of The Draft’
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly were active throughout the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia moved up and back over the course of the weekend. The first move of the draft involved moving up just one spot to the No. 31 selection in the first round of the draft. The Kansas City Chiefs obliged and the Super Bowl competitors flipped picks allowed the Eagles to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
It was a wild few days and one move the Eagles made was with the New York Jets. They traded the No. 130 pick to New York in exchange for the No. 145 and No. 207 pick.
"The Jets have traded up to pick No. 130 with the Philadelphia Eagles," Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg shared. "Darren Mougey conducted his first trade as Jets GM and sent back picks No. 145 (fifth round) and No. 207 (sixth round). The Green & White have two picks remaining -- No. 162 (Round 5) and No. 186 (Round 6) in the 2025 NFL Draft."
The Eagles used the two picks to add cornerback Mac McWilliams and offensive tackle Cameron Williams. The Jets used the No. 130 pick to take safety Malachi Moore. Pro Football Focus called the young safety "one of the steals of the draft."
"Experience, Leadership, Versatile," Pro Football Focus said. "Alabama’s Malachi Moore will be one of the steals of the draft."
It certainly seems like this deal worked out for both sides.