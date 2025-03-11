Eagles Trading Fan-Favorite For Ex-Texans 1st-Round Pick: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing to alter the way the franchise looks.
Philadelphia lost a handful of defensive players on Monday, including Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. It was a busy day and the Eagles traded backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles continued their busy week on Tuesday and reportedly are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a deal for former first-round pick Kenyon Green, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.
"Sources to me and Ian Rapoport: The Eagles are trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans in exchange for former first-round G Kenyon Green plus a pick swap," Garafolo shared. "CJGJ and a 2026 6th-rounder to Houston for Green and a 2026 5th.
"Gardner-Johnson is due $8.5 million and $11.5 million over the next two seasons. Green, whose time with the Texans was up and down, is in the last year of his rookie deal at $2.88 million. Clearly, Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland sees potential."
Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 season with the Eagles and then joined the Detroit Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign. He came back to Philadelphia in 2024 and was a key piece of the top defense in the league en route to Super Bowl LIX.
Green is just 23 years old and was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Texans. He missed the 2023 season and appeared in 12 games in 2024.
