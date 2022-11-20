Eagles Trail at Halftime for Second Straight Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The Eagles were their own worst enemy in a first half that saw the Colts take the opening possession and marched 75 yards to open the scoring in the first half of their game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The scoring drive and a 51-yard field goal Chase McLaughlin with 13 seconds left in the half gave Indy a 10-3 lead over the Eagles.

On one drive, Philadelphia reached Indy’s 35 then had three straight penalties – an illegal downfield call on Jason Kelce that negated a third-down conversion, a holding penalty on Landon Dickerson, and an offensive pass interference call on Tyree Jackson that nullified an 18-yard completion to A.J. Brown.

The mistakes put them in a first-and-35 hole from the Colts’ 40.

Later, the Eagles reach a first-and-goal at the 2, but an incomplete throw in the end zone to Brown was followed by a high snap from Kelce led to a loss of 8 yards.

The Eagles couldn’t convert and settled for a 22-yard field goal from Jake Elliott.

It was a long way to go for three points. The drive covered 54 yards in 15 plays and 7:08.

The Eagles ha more penalties (4) than points. The penalties cost them 40 yards in field possession.

Linval Joseph started in a five-man front that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used to open the game. Joseph, who arrived on Wednesday night, was on the field a lot in the first half.

Ndamukong Suh also got a fair number of snaps.

That didn’t stop the Colts’ on their first drive, however.

They converted three third downs, two of which required only a yard. The one that hurt most was a third-and-six slant to Michael Pittman vs. Josiah Scott that went for 24 yards.

Jonathan Taylor then ripped off runs of 28 and nine yards inside the red zone.

Taylor finished the drive with a 1-yard run on third down. He had 11 carries for 64 yards in the first half as the Cotls ran for 72 as a team.

The Eagles had been very good in the second quarter through the first seven games, putting up 127 points in those 15 minutes.

They only had three vs. the Colts and didn’t have any in last week’s loss to Washington.

The sudden inability to score left them trailing for the second straight game at halftime after not having done so in the seasons’ first seven games.

The Eagles' had more penalties on offense (4) than they had points, as it struggles to find an answer for missing tight end Dallas Goedert, who was put on IR earlier in the week.

Jalen Hurts completed 10 of 14 throws in the first half for 111 yards. He also ran for 36 yards on six carries.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each had three catches, with Brown netting 46 yards and Smith 35.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.