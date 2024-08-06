Eagles Training Camp Day 9: Heat, Humidity and Blitz Happy
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles scaled back a bit on Tuesday amid stifling heat and humidity at the NovaCare Complex. They were in full pads for a second consecutive day during a practice that lasted 98 minutes, albeit for a “yellow" session where the pace is a tad lighter.
Context is needed because the Philadelphia defense unleashed a heavy blitz day which is typically not going to be a staple of a Vic Fangio's defense. The linebackers and even the slot CBs were often trying to sharpen up that tool.
The offense, meanwhile, seemed to be focusing on the running game with both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell showing some juice on the ground.
The heat index reached 95 during the session and receiver John Ross was carted off about 10 minutes before the practice ended. The veteran reclamation project had a towel draped over his head so it may have been heat-related.
The practice itself was highlighted by a couple of nice pass breakups in the red zone. First Kelee Ringo broke on a fastball from Kenny Pickett to Joseph Ngata in what was essentially a bang-bang play on a 50/50 ball that Ngata ultimately couldn’t corral.
On the last place of the session, third-team QB Tanner McKee tried to fit the football in a tight window to receiver Griffin Hebert but undrafted rookie Shon Stephens got his hand in the way causing a deflection that fellow UDFA Andre’ Sam intercepted.
It was just the third pick of the camp for the defense in team drills and the unit has still not victimized Jalen Hurts through nine practices.
It was also the second consecutive day Stephens made a play in practice. Originally signed after a successful tryout at the Eagles’ rookie camp the former Division II All-American is now turning into a viable candidate for the practice squad at a deep position for the Eagles.
-There was good news on the personnel front as starting center Cam Jurgens was back in the pivot after leaving Monday’s practice early with an illness. Starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson also departed early Monday and he missed today’s practice with a shoulder injury that is not believed to be serious. Avonte Maddox was first up next to Reed Blankenship in CJGJ’s place but there was plenty of mixing and matching.
CJGJ joined LBs Oren Burks (knee) and Brandon Smith (concussion) receiver Parris Campbell (groin) and safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) on the sidelines.
Jurgens was listed as limited and was on a pitch count as Brett Toth took some first-team reps. Also limited were right guard Tyler Steen (ankle) who did take some second-team reps and receiver Austin Watkins (illness).
-First-round pick Quinyon Mitchell got plenty of first-team work in the slot and remains a key component in Fangio’s dime looks.
-The Eagles showed some interesting looks to get the RB’s loose in the passing game. The offense used a 22 look and put Gainwell in orbit motion to get Barkley loose on the other side. Later Ty Davis-Price feigned motion only to circle back and outflank the coverage in the flat.
- A unique play-action look also gave DeVonta Smith massive space on one rep.
-Veteran LB Shaquille Quarterman, who was signed on Monday with Burks and Smith on the injured list, got some Mike reps with the third-team defense.
-A.J. Brown continues to dominante on Bang-8 routes over the middle.
-On one option play WIll Grier delivered a nice pitch that RB Lew Nichols dropped.
-The special teams work was heavy on punt returns with the rotation for the returners being Britain Covey, Ainias Smith, Ross, and Isaiah Rodgers. The personal protector for punter Braden Mann was Reed Blankenship, who was backed up by Nakobe Dean.
-Special teams coordinator Michael Clay played official on one Ngata back-shoulder attempt with Josh Jobe in coverage. Clay claimed Ngata pushed off (he did). Jobe recovered anyway and punched the football out.
-At one point near the end of practice head coach Nick Sirianni was on the bullhorn calling out situations and used it to get to try to get the attention of his daughter on the sidelines. It was unsuccessful so the coach handed it off to Gardner-Johnson, who also gave it a try.
-Gardner-Johnson spent most of the practice watching team drills from the end zone with injured defensive backs Sydney Brown who remains on the Active/PUP list as he rehabilitates from is ACL tear back in January and Cooper DeJean, who is on the Active/NFI list with a hamstring injury.
