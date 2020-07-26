EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Training Camp Preview: Safeties

Ed Kracz

With Malcolm Jenkins now in New Orleans, the Eagles’ safety unit is going to look vastly different than in previous seasons.

Rodney McLeod returns, but other than him, this is a relatively new group.

You can count Rudy Ford and Marcus Epps, but Epps played just 99 defensive snaps in seven games after coming over from the Vikings in midseason, and Ford was put on IR after 10 games in which he played just 16 snaps on defense.

Jenkins’ departure in free agency wasn’t the only bit of big news to hit the safety position. The other was the re-signing of Jalen Mills to be a safety after spending the first four years of his career as a cornerback.

Here’s more on the safety position as the Eagles prepare to open training camp on Tuesday:

DEPTH CHART

FS: Rodney McLeod, K’Von Wallace, Marcus Epps

SS: Jalen Mills, Will Parks, Rudy Ford

WHAT’S CHANGED

Newcomers: Will Parks came in free agency and K’Von Wallace arrived as a fourth-round draft pick.

Departures: Malcolm Jenkins. This will be a most telling loss, not only on the field, where Jenkins lined up just about everywhere except defensive line, and in the locker room, where Jenkins’ voice echoed in every corner.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Not many in Philadelphia may have seen Parks’ four years in Denver, but the product of Germantown High School in Philadelphia made plenty of plays, including a November game against the Saints as a rookie in 2016 when he recovered a blocked field goal and ran it into the end zone for the game-winning two points.

Parks has played in 62 of a possible 64 games with the Broncos and had one interception in each of his four seasons in the league.

If he is able to adapt quickly to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme without the benefit of any on-field time in the offseason, he has the ability to fill some of the roles played by Jenkins.

CAMP BATTLES

There really isn’t much to speak of here, unless Mills struggles in adjusting to his new role as the strong safety. If he does, Parks could be poised to take over.

It’s unlikely that Mills will falter, however, especially considering the fondness Schwartz has for Mills and his ability to put a bad play behind him quickly and not let it fester.

ROCKY: THE LONGSHOT

Take your pick between Marcus Epps and Rudy Ford. If the Eagles keep five, one of them could stick around.

WHO STAYS ON THE 53?

The Eagles ended the season last year with three active safeties. With Avonte Maddox’s ability to play on the back end, and a plethora of cornerbacks, the team will likely keep just four players and that means the ones who stick around are McLeod, Mills, Parks, and Wallace.

WHO GOES?

Epps and Ford.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Cut 5, as March to 80-Man Roster Continues

The biggest surprise release was DE Daeshon Hall, who played in nine games last year

Ed Kracz

Alex Singleton Has an Opportunity to Make No. 49 His

There are some uniform numbers players generally don’t want

John McMullen

Jamal Adams Trade Highlights Eagles Salary Cap Woes

The Jets trading their All-Pro safety to Seattle, and not Philly, is exhibit A why the Eagles' salary cap situation will prohibit them from trading for young superstars in near future

Ed Kracz

Guy Morriss in Center of Things for Eagles and top-ranked at No. 50

The former second-round pick in 1973 stayed 11 seasons in Philly, wearing No. 50 for 10 of those, and was our second-ranked player at No. 62 behind Jason Kelce

Ed Kracz

Eagles Training Camp Preview: The Cornerbacks

Jim Schwartz finally has his CB1 in Darius Slay

John McMullen

Players Agree to CBA Amendments

Training camps will open on time after an agreement between the union and the league, with some changes to the practic squad

John McMullen

Eagles Raise Latest Championship Banner

Eagles added their latest accent to the Linc Friday

John McMullen

Willie T. Was Ahead of His Time as Eagles' Top No. 51

In many ways, William Thomas was ahead of his time as one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL.

John McMullen

Eagles Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Youth and competition abound will highlight a position group considered a weakness after PFF gave it a ranking of 27th best in NFL

Ed Kracz

Eagles Training Camp Preview: The Defensive Line

The Eagles have had one of the strongest defensive lines in the NFL for a number of years

John McMullen