Eagles Training Camp Preview: The Tight Ends

The Eagles played more 12 personnel (two tight ends) than any other NFL team in 2019 and that figures to continue in 2020 for two reasons: the talent Philadelphia possesses at the position and the fact that the makeover at receiver is underway but will need some time to take hold especially with the COVID-19 pandemic erasing the on-field offseason.

The Eagles were in 12 personnel 49 percent of the time last season per Sports Info Solutions and No. 2 in the league was Minnesota at 35 percent. More so, if you add in 13 personnel (three tights), Philadelphia has multiple TEs on the field more than 50 percent of the time, a tipping point that needs to be reversed, at least a bit.

The position is arguably the strongest on the team with two high-level performers in Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. In the modern, spread-and-shred NFL, however, the goal is always to get more speed and playmakers on the field.

That, coupled with the fact that Doug Pederson’s DNA as a play-caller is 11 personnel (three receivers on the field), means the preference would be to lighten the load somewhat on the TEs.

However, if the WRs do not produce again, Pederson will not hesitate to default to putting his best players on the field and it’s hard to imagine Ertz and Goedert not being a part of that group.

DEPTH CHART:

TE1 Zach Ertz; TE2 Dallas Goedert; TE3 Josh Perkins; TE4 Noah Togiai

WHAT’S CHANGED: Not much. The stars are back in Ertz and Godert while Perkins has a little more playing time under his belt. The versatile Alex Ellis was waived recently to open up a roster spot for the returning Jason Peters, giving undrafted rookie Noah Togiai a very good opportunity for the expanded practice squad which could grow even further due to COVID-19 tweaks demanding more bodies available if someone tests positive and needs to be shelved for a few weeks.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ertz is quickly building his case as one of the best receiving tight ends in NFL history never mind franchise lore.

His route-running is impeccable with a keen understanding of how to use his 6-foot-5 frame and impressive catching radius. After setting an NFL record with 116 receptions in 2018, Ertz fell back a bit to 88 receptions a year ago, his fifth consecutive campaign with 70-or-more relations.

The Stanford product is as close with quarterback Carson Wentz off the field as he is on it and serves as Wentz’s security blanket when the chains need to be moved. The only real knock on Ertz’s game is that he is not a top-tier blocker although he has improved greatly over the years and can hold his own far more often than earlier in his career.

Ertz will turn 30 in November and turned down an extension offer last year but is under contract through the 2021 season. He, probably smartly, bet on himself pre-coronavirus but now things are far murkier especially with Goedert becoming eligible for an extension after this season.

CAMP BATTLES

Goedert is just as immersed as Ertz after a sophomore season in which the South Dakota State product finished with 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns. If anything, he’s also a bit more well-rounded from a physical perspective. Goedert is a much better blocker and in-line TE and also is more athletic than Ertz. Where the latter separates himself is the technique and savviness as a player.

The only real competition comes at the TE3 spot where Howie Roseman has given Doug Pederson the choice between a flex TE in the one-time college receiver Perkins, and a poor man’s Ertz in Tagiai, a high-level undrafted free agent with an impressive frame and receiving ability but is underwhelming as a blocker.

ROCKY: THE LONGSHOT

Togiai got $100,000 in guarantees to sign out of Oregon State, one of three 2020 undrafted players to get six figures from the Eagles joining Western Michigan center Luke Juriga and Michigan State defensive tackle Raequan Williams. First and foremost Togiai needs to add functional football strength and then TE coach Justin Peelle can start working on the technique issues.

Togiai has got some basketball and his background, however, and enough athleticism to do some things as a receiver, especially in the red zone.

WHO STAYS ON THE 53?

Pederson has admitted this is going to be a veteran-laden season and that means he’s standing pat here with Ertz, Goedert and Perkins.

WHO GOES?

Togiai is virtually a sure thing for the expanded practice squad after getting the $100K in guarantees to sign.

