Eagles Training Camp Surprise: Game-Changer Spotted
The Philadelphia Eagles went out and drafted linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Campbell is a guy who was expected to go in the top 10 if he didn’t have injury question marks. He did, though, and that’s to Philadelphia’s advantage. The Eagles got him at No. 31 and it was shared that he wasn’t expected to hit the practice field until August. While this is the case, he was with the team in a limited capacity to kick off camp already.
ESPN's Tim McManus noted that Campbell wasn't expected back until August.
"Training camp got off to a positive start on the health front as first-round pick linebacker Jihaad Campbell practiced in a limited capacity and participated in some team drills," McManus said. "Campbell is coming off shoulder surgery and wasn't expected on the field until sometime in August, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this offseason, so he's ahead of schedule compared to at least that public timeline.
"His involvement is all the more significant given Nakobe Dean will start camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon. First-team reps alongside Zack Baun are up for grabs, with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. getting first crack at it Wednesday."
If Campbell can get to full strength ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Philadelphia could have another star on its hands quickly. Last year, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were rookies who shined. This year, Campbell could be that guy.