Eagles 'Unbelievable' Prediction Involves NFC East Rival
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in football in 2024.
Philadelphia dominated in all facets of the game and steamrolled its way to Super Bowl LIX where it took down the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the big question is how can the team follow that up? Philadelphia has a good chunk of the roster back in the mix for 2025 and should be able to make some noise again.
While this is the case, there isn't universal perception around the league that the Eagles will be able to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl once agian. For example, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin shared an "unbelievable" prediction that the Washington Commanders actually will end up being the best team in the NFC.
"No. 5. The Washington Commanders cruise to the Super Bowl," Benjamin said. "It sounds totally plausible now, but put yourself back in the 2024 offseason, when Jayden Daniels was a dual-threat projection rather than a bona fide NFL star, and head coach Dan Quinn seemed like a tired retread rather than a beloved leader. A year later, the Commanders are in full win-now mode, adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel as Daniels' support. And no one would be shocked if they push the rival Eagles as NFC heavyweights."
The Commanders took down the Eagles once in the regular season last year after Jalen Hurts went down with an injury but were blown out in the NFC Championship Game, 55-23. Washington is up-and-coming, but is it better than the Eagles yet?