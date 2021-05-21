EAGLES UNFILTERED: Analysis From First Press Conference with Coordinators

The emphasis is on the offense and defense, with Jalen Hurts and Ryan Kerrigan discussions as well as a closer look at the RB room. Find the link for a listen

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles coordinators spoke for the first time since they were hired more than a month ago.

Now comes some analysis right here on Eagles Unfiltered with your co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles.

Kracz and Myles give their impressions of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on his hybrid scheme with multiple fronts and putting the players in their best position rather than forcing them into a set scheme.

The three-safety look is discussed as well as the question Kracz asked Gannon during the new conference about the cornerback position. Gannon’s answer was impressive.

Is it time to be worry about who will be the No. 2 cornerback?

There is some Ryan Kerrigan discussion and what he could look like in Gannon’s defense.

The conversation switches to the offensive side of the ball and impressions of what offensive coordinator Shane Steichen had to say.

Of course, the most scrutinized position and player of the Eagles’ offseason is debated – Jalen Hurts.

How has the second-year player seemingly gotten the veterans to buy in as quickly as they have after the departure of Carson Wentz?

Then, the running back room goes under the microscope. There are eight of them vying for possibly four jobs, with three locks in Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell.

Then what?

Click here to listen to the show:

Conor Myles is a contributor for SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Reach Conor at ConorMylesSI@gmail.com or Twitter: @ConorMylesNFL

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.