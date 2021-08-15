EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Day 12

SI.com Eagle Mavens Ed Kracz and John McMullen wrap up Saturday's practice and look ahead to a visit from the Patriots; find the show link at bottom of story to listen

PHILADELPHIA – Ed Kracz and John McMullen recap what they saw on Day 12 of Eagles camp and look ahead to what’s coming up and take a quick look back at the Eagles’ preseason opener on another episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

It was another sultry day on Saturday, and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t deviate from his practice regimen at all. It was the shortest practice of camp, with the team going just 70 minutes and doing so without pads.

There was plenty of red-zone drills, and once again Zach Ertz stood out on a nice throw from Jalen Hurts.

What else did we see?

Who else was in attendance to watch practice?

Sneak peek: Quez Watkins got first-team reps, caught a pass over the middle and two or three offensive linemen raised their arms making a touchdown almost immediately. That’s how spoiled Watkins has made his teammates after that electric 79-yard TD off a receiver screen against the Steelers.

Who got McMullen’s practice game ball?

What were some of the roster moves the team made prior to practice?

Kracz and McMullen dive into some talk of what practice will look like this week with the Patriots coming to town this week and bringing with them two former Eagles players, players who helped the organization win its first Super Bowl title in 2017 – Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor.

Take 15 minutes if you can and hit this link to hear it all:

