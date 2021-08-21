EAGLES UNFILTERED: Some 53-Man Roster Projections

SI.com Eagle Mavens Ed Kracz and John McMullen discuss what final roster may look like at certain positions, and with certain players, plus a quick look back at Thursday's game

PHILADELPHIA – Join Ed Kracz and John McMullen as they recap Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Was it really bad as it looked?

What were some circumstances that may have contributed?

There is reason for concern, yes, but panic?

No, not yet.

After the quick look ahead, your SI/com Eagle Mavens look ahead to what the week has in store, but even beyond.

This week, there will be two more joint practice sessions, this one with the New York Jets on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Jets facility in Florham Park, N.J.

How much will the starters play in the exhibition finale, which will be Thursday night at 7:30 from MetLife Stadium in North Jersey?

Finally, Kracz and McMullen dive into some 53-man roster projections?

What will the Eagles do with Landon Dickerson when it comes time to put the final pieces in place?

What about rookie JaCoby Stevens, who has been hampered by a hamstring issue the past two weeks?

There are other rookies to consider, too.

What will become of Patrick Johnson and Marlo Tuitupolu? Practice squad or 53-man roster?

