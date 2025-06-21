Eagles Unlikely For Available Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles have been a team that has been speculated about in some way, shape, or form for pretty much every available star.
That's what happens when you are reigning Super Bowl champs. Players want to come to town, or at least rumors point that way. Recently, the cornerback position has been talked about quite a bit. Jaire Alexander was linked to the team in rumors but ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens.
Another star corner who is out there is Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey. He is one of the top players on the trade block, but don't expect him to come to the Eagles. ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" and shared he will be traded, but noted he would prefer the West Coast.
"The Dolphins continue to have conversations about trading Jalen Ramsey, and I think that a trade there will get done," he said. "The question is, when does it get done? Does it get done next week, the week after, prior to the start of training camp?" I don’t know exactly when it’s gonna be, but Jalen Ramsey will get traded...
"We’ll see how it shakes out, where he goes. Think he would like to go to the West Coast, to the Los Angeles Chargers, somewhere like that. And we’ll see how that happens."
That doesn't mean it's a guarantee, but don't expect Ramsey in Philadelphia, as of now at least.
