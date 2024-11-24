Eagles 'Unlikely' To Sign Polarizing $160 Million QB, Per Insider
There already has been a major shakeup in the NFC East this week.
The New York Giants made a surprising move and benched $160 million quarterback Daniel Jones and released him shortly afterward. It seemed like the two sides would part ways after the season, but the Giants and Jones got a head start on it.
Jones likely will clear waivers and hit free agency next week. He will have suitors and some have wondered if he could be an option for the Philadelphia Eagles to be the backup to Jalen Hurts. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter said a move is "unlikely."
"Now Jones and the Giants have expedited their divorce, freeing the quarterback to find a new home next week," Schefter said. "One team unlikely to pursue Jones right now is the Philadelphia Eagles, who already signed former Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
"Barkley was selected second overall by the Giants in the 2018 draft -- one year before New York used the No. 6 pick on Jones. The two-time Pro Bowler said he has been in contact with his former teammate and knows there are bright days ahead for Jones."
Philadelphia is set with Hurts as the starter and currently has Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee backing him up. Jones had an up-and-down stint with the Giants but is just 27 years old. He has a bright future ahead, but not with the Eagles.
