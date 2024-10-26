Eagles Urged To Add Patriots 26-Year-Old In Deadline Stunner
If the Philadelphia Eagles truly want to contend this season, it could make a lot of sense to add at least one more pass rusher this fall.
The Eagles easily could do so with the trade deadline coming up, and there will be plenty of options out there. Superstars like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have started being linked to the Eagles a lot. A deal for either would be a massive haul. But there will be other players out there who could cost much less.
One player who was suggested as a possible deadline target is New England Patriots outside linebacker Josh Uche by FanSided's Jovan Alford.
"Uche re-signed with the Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $3 million contract after having a mediocre 2023 season," Alford said. "He recorded 15 combined tackles, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and three sacks last year. This season, the 26-year-old linebacker is playing better under the direction of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington.
"Through seven games, Uche has 13 combined tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also has five quarterback pressures and played 35 percent of the Pats’ defensive snaps...The Eagles could offer New England a Day 3 pick for Uche, as the Pats would love more draft capital to accelerate their rebuild. The veteran pass rusher is a couple of years removed from his 11.5 sack season in 2022, but maybe Vic Fangio could find a way to use Uche and get him back to that level."
Philadelphia has a need, and Uche could fill it. Why not take a chance on a 26-year-old with plenty of upside?
