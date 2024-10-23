Eagles Urged To Avoid 'Nightmare' Trade For $94 Million Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles could use a boost at the edge.
This is clear and has been talked about for months. The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching, so naturally, rumors and speculation about a possible deal have picked up involving Philadelphia.
The Eagles have high hopes for the 2024 season and certainly could contend in the NFC. While this is the case, it may be hard to pull off a blockbuster deal because of the fact that Philadelphia has just over $11 million in cap space.
Philadelphia certainly could make changes, but it may be surprising to see a blockbuster trade. FanSided's Jake Beckman put together a list of four players it would be a "nightmare" for Philadelphia to acquire and mentioned Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
"Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett are the two pass rushers that the general population wants to be traded away from the teams they’re currently on; Crosby’s Raiders are going nowhere and Garrett’s Browns are a laughingstock of the highest order," Beckman said. "Both of these guys are top-tier talent and both of their organizations desperately need to go through rebuilds. The problem with rebuilding is that you need blocks to build with, but you also need a foundation to build around...
"The only reason Crosby shouldn’t be a player that the Eagles should trade for is that if they are going to go in on getting a game-wrecking pass rusher, they should go all the way in. Both of these guys are Ferraris, but one of these Ferraris happens to be the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year with arms the size of pirate ship ropes. If the Eagles are looking to make a franchise-altering trade by getting rid of multiple first-round picks, then they should bite the bullet and pony up for Garrett over Crosby."
Crosby has been in trade rumors lately and clearly would be an upgrade for the Eagles. He has 6.5 sacks on the season and is well on his way to racking up at least 12.5 sacks or more for the third straight season.
He has two more years left on a four-year, $94 million deal. A trade could cost an arm and a leg. Beckman is right, though, if they could land either star, it should be Garrett. A deal for Crosby certainly shouldn't be considered a "nightmare," though.
