Eagles Urged To Dump $51 Million 26-Year-Old
Once the 2024 season comes to an end, the Philadelphia Eagles surely will make some changes to the roster.
Philadelphia may not be as drastic as some other teams because clearly the team is in a good position. The Eagles are 11-2 on the season so far and have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.
No matter what happens in the postseason, the Eagles' window to contend will still be open next year. But everyone likely won't be back. FanSided's Sayre Bedinger suggested that defensive end Bryce Huff is someone the Eagles could cut ties with after the seaoso.
"For the last handful of years, Bryce Huff has been racking up sacks and pressures as a member of the New York Jets' defense under Robert Saleh," Bedinger said. "The Philadelphia Eagles were undoubtedly jaded by his production and understandably so. They gave Huff a whopping $34 million in guaranteed money to lure him in free agency and to say he's been a disappointment at that price tag would be an understatement...
"The Eagles have gotten just four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks out of Huff in 10 games played so far this season, a drastic decline in productivity from a season ago. Rookie Jalyx Hunt has about matched Huff in the pass rush productivity department, and that's not a good thing in this instance."
Bedinger put together a list of three players who may not be back in 2025 and had Huff on her list. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles last offseason but things haven't worked out so far.
More NFL: Eagles Predicted To Add 6'5, 283-LB Breakout Star In NFL Draft