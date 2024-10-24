Eagles Urged To Keep $5 Million Starter With Trade Deadline Nearing
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly will be a team to watch over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia's performance on the field has turned around, and it also likely will be very busy off the field in the near future. The players will continue to hopefully find ways to win on the field and the front office will look for ways to improve the roster ahead of the trade deadline.
There are some holes to fill and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles add a piece or two. It also wouldn't be shocking if the Eagles were to trade some veteran talent away but FanSided's Jake Beckman urged the team to hold on to starting defensive tackle Milton Williams calling a possible trade a "nightmare."
"Milton Williams has been a good player and every week he’s showing that he’s more and more valuable to the Eagles," Beckman said. "In Week 7, he was one of the defensive linemen that the Eagles took out of rotation and rested for the entirety of the fourth quarter. He’s also been a starter in five of the six games this season...
"It seems like his future with the team is going to go one of two ways: he’ll sign an extension during the season, or he’ll get traded for a decent chunk of good picks. There aren’t a whole lot of Miltons in the world, and the Eagles have themselves a good one. Hopefully it stays that way."
Will the Eagles hold on to him? We won't have to wait much longer to find out with the deadline set to pass on Nov. 5.
