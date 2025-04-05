Eagles Urged To Make One More Big-Time Move
The Philadelphia Eagles have clearly been busy this offseason but they have some holes to fill with the safety position being the biggest one after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away.
The Eagles could look to the free agent market if they wanted to, There are options out there that could help still. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox made a list of one free agent target that can still help each team this offseason and listed Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon for the Eagles.
"Philadelphia Eagles: S Julian Blackmon," Knox said. "The Philadelphia Eagles traded safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason and should look to backfill the safety position either before or during the draft.
"If the Eagles opt for the veteran route, Julian Blackmon would be a strong option. He's a seasoned veteran who could bring some positional versatility to Vic Fangio's defense. The converted cornerback started 62 games in five seasons with the Colts and will only turn 27 in August."
Blackmon is just 26 years old and has been with the Colts for the last five seasons. He's arguably the top safety on the market still. Another option out there still is Justin Simmons. Blackmon is young and has plenty of upside. He logged seven interceptions over the last two seasons with the Colts and it's somewhat surprising he is still available.
This isn't the first time he has been linked to Philadelphia and definitely won't be the last. This would be a high-impact move if the Eagles were to make it.
