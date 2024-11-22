Eagles Urged To Pair Jalen Hurts With Giants' $160M QB
The New York Giants made a big decision this week.
After weeks of speculation, New York benched former first-round pick Daniel Jones. He has been with the team since 2019 and it has been a tumultuous stint that seems like it will be ending after the season.
FanSided's Chris Landers put together a list of four teams that could take a chance on Jones to "salvage" his career and surprisingly mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Speaking of friendly homes for athletic quarterbacks. Jones isn't quite the athlete that Hurts is — very few quarterbacks are — but the profiles are broadly similar," Landers said. "He's certainly closer to Hurts as a player than thet Eagles' current backup, Kenny Pickett, who simply should not be a viable solution for any ostensible contender. Jones is big, mobile and throws a pretty good deep ball, and he has plenty of experience running an RPO-heavy scheme.
"If the Eagles find themselves looking to upgrade at backup QB next spring, they could do a lot worse than a guy who can at least keep drives moving with his legs and rely on a star-studded supporting cast. And besides, we know GM Howie Roseman loves to tweak a divisional rival when given the chance."
Philadelphia certainly has gotten a good look at Jones while facing off within the division. It wouldn't be a shock to see Jones get cut this upcoming offseason. He is just 27 years old so a team will take a chance on him. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants and clearly will make less than that if he signs elsewhere.
