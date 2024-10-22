Eagles Urged To Pick Up $120 Million Superstar Via Trade With Bills
Will the Philadelphia Eagles pull off any big trades ahead of the National Football League's Nov. 5 trade deadline?
The team certainly has proven that they are worth investing in.
Philadelphia is 4-2 on the season and currently is in second place in the NFC East just behind the 5-2 Washington Commanders. The Eagles have had a lot of negative headlines this season, but they are trending in the right direction and are looking like the team many hoped they would be.
The Eagles just took down the New York Giants in blowout fashion, 28-3. Philadelphia's defense hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things are looking up.
Now, it could make sense to consider a deal to add another pass rusher. Because of this, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a hypothetical proposal for the team to land Buffalo Bills star Von Miller.
"Potential compensation: Conditional 2025 third-round pick," Benjamin said. "The Eagles got a conditional 2026 third for Haason Reddick prior to the season, but their prized offseason edge addition, Bryce Huff, has yet to pop. And while general manager Howie Roseman has been burned by in-season bets on aging veterans before, Miller has a history with new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, earning his last Pro Bowl nod under the coach with the Denver Broncos. Suspended through Week 8, he'd make for a last-gasp effort to inject the Eagles' hit-or-miss pass rush with life."
Miller possibly has three seasons left on a six-year, $120 million deal. That's a lot of money, but he had three sacks in four games before being suspended. A deal may not cost the Eagles much but it could add a needed boost. It's something to watch over the next few weeks.
