Eagles Urged To 'Prioritize' Signing 8-Sack EDGE By CBS Analyst
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense could look a little different in 2025.
It's going to be hard to completely keep the roster together this offseason as multiple key pieces of the Eagles' defense are heading toward free agency including Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams among others. It would be nice to keep everyone together, but if the Eagles lose pieces, there will be options in free agency to help ease the losses.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani made a list of one free agent that each team should "prioritize" signing this offseason and suggested Las Vegas Raiders 26-year-old linebacker Malcolm Koonce for Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Malcolm Koonce," Dajani said. "Koonce has to be one of the more fascinating players available this offseason, and there's no guarantee the Raiders allow him to walk. The former third-round pick out of Buffalo was expected to explode in 2024, but suffered a season-ending knee injury right before the season opener.
"Now, he will be able to test the market. In 2023, Koonce recorded a career-high eight sacks, and six came in the final four games of the season. He recorded three sacks of Mahomes in that Christmas Day upset, which is still the last time Kansas City lost at home."
Koonce was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft by the Raiders. He had a breakout year with the Raiders in 2024 and recorded a career-high eight sacks. Before this season, his career-high was just two sacks.
He's young and has shown some promise. If the Eagles were to lose some of their linebacker depth this offseason, it could make sense to go after him.
