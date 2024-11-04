Eagles Urged To Pull Off Last-Second Trade With Titans For $2.4M WR
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great positon ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline.
The deadline will pass on Tuesday, and the Eagles currently are sporting an impressive 6-2 record and are right behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC East. There was a time when the Eagles' season seemed like it was in danger at 2-2 heading into the bye week.
Philadelphia has responded with four straight wins and is worth investing in. The Eagles pulled off a trade for a receiver this summer by landing Jahan Dotson. Bleacher Report's scouting department urged the team to pull off another deal and acquire veteran receiver Tyler Boyd from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the deadline.
"Add Now: Trade for WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles have been looking for a third wide receiver to complement A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith for a while now. However, they haven't been able to fill that gap.
"Meanwhile, the Titans have essentially packed it in for the rest of the season and have been holding a fire sale recently, trading away a handful of players. Boyd could be next seeing as he's only on a one-year contract and will turn 30 in a couple of weeks. The nine-year pro has a long track record of being productive in the NFL and could be a good slot receiver while Brown and Smith operate out wide."
Tennessee already traded one receiver away, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Boyd go, too. He's on a one-year, $2.4 million deal and could provide another veteran option to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.
