Eagles Urged To Sign 8-Year Veteran Due To Dallas Goedert Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly aren't at full strength on offense right now.
Philadelphia is still in a fantastic spot and has won nine straight games after taking down the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but the Eagles are missing some key pieces. Injuries have been a big issue for the Eagles throughout the regular season and the team unfortunately placed star tight end Dallas Goedert on the Injured Reserve due to a knee injury.
Could the Eagles look to make another addition to add more depth at the tight end position? Bleacher Report's scouting department urged the team to and suggested eight-year veteran Logan Thomas as an option to add now.
"Move to Make Now: Sign TE Logan Thomas," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles placed Dallas Goedert on injured reserve this week, leaving the offense thin at tight end. While he could return in time for the playoffs, it would be smart to add a veteran tight end like Thomas to the practice squad just in case. That way he can learn and get comfortable in the offense in case of an emergency heading into the postseason."
Thomas has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders so far throughout his National Football League career. He logged 496 receiving yards in 2023 with Washington across 55 receptions to go along with four touchdowns.
The Eagles have solid depth at tight end right now but maybe a move could work.
