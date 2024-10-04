Eagles Urged To Sign Ex-Cardinals Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles are in good shape right now.
Philadelphia's 2-2 record may not jump off the page, but the Eagles have been dealing with a handful of injuries. The Eagles are now on their bye week and should be in a much better place by the time Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns.
There has been a lot of doom-and-gloom chatter about Philadelphia over the last few weeks, but the team is going to be fine. Philadelphia has too much star power. The Eagles very well could be among the best teams in football when healthy.
Philadelphia also has the means to bring in another player or two in free agency if it wants to add more depth. FanSided's Geoffrey Knox put together a list of five possible players that could help the Eagles and mentioned former Arizona Cardinals superstar Patrick Peterson.
"The first thought that crosses the mind when one thinks of Patrick Peterson is normally something in the area of 'man, he's old!'. Then, you start digging into Pro Football Focus grades, and you notice he was better and more consistent than all of the young guys who are available, namely Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson, and Eli Apple," Knox said.
Peterson is a future Hall of Famer who still is available. He spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a starter. He started 16 games for Pittsburgh last year and had two interceptions and 42 tackles. Why not bring him in to add depth?