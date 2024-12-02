Eagles Urged To Sign Ex-Chiefs Star, Four-Time Pro-Bowler
At this point, it's fair to say that the Philadelphia Eagles are in a great spot and don't necessarily need to make any moves.
Philadelphia is 10-2 on the season after taking down the fellow Super Bowl-hopeful Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles have won eight straight games and there isn't a part of the organization that has a glaring hole at this point.
The Eagles' offense has been really good despite consistent slow starts and plenty of injuries. Philadelphia's defense may just be the best in the league. The special teams have been solid and have done their job.
Overall, the Eagles have been fantastic over the last eight weeks. The Eagles were forced to make some moves last week after it was announced that Brandon Graham would miss the rest of the season. Philadelphia added Charles Harris and KJ Henry to the organization in response.
The Eagles have proved that they don't really need to make another move, but that doesn't mean there aren't options out there that could help. Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that four-time Pro Bowler and former Kansas City Chiefs star Justin Houston could be a fit now.
"Move to Make Now: Sign EDGE Justin Houston," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles' edge-rushers have taken a hit recently with Bryce Huff suffering a wrist injury and Brandon Graham going down with a triceps injury that will sideline Graham for the rest of the year. Granted, the club did claim Charles Harris off waivers this week, but it couldn't hurt to bring in another veteran pass-rusher with playoff experience.
"Houston obviously isn't the player he used to be, but the 35-year-old did have 9.5 sacks two years ago and would be worth the practice squad addition to provide some insurance heading into the postseason."
Houston is out there and he did have 9.5 sacks in 2022 as a member of the Ravens in 14 games. Last season he appeared in just seven games and had a half-sack and nine total tackles. There was a time when he was one of the better defensive players in football as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs making four straight Pro Bowls from 2012-2015.
It wouldn't hurt to bring him on the practice squad to see if he has anything left in the tank, but Philadelphia doesn't need to make a move.
