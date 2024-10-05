Eagles Urged to Sign Standout Ex-Steeler
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some cap space to use and should do so in the near future to add some depth.
There isn't a better time for the Eagles to bring someone in. Philadelphia is on its bye week and now has some extra time to get a player up to speed if it wants to make a move. The Eagles have some holes to fill and should look to add some defensive depth.
Because of this, FanSided's Geoffrey Knox suggested that the Eagles should take a chance on former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander.
"Kwon Alexander won't excite many Eagles fans because the first question they're going to ask is, 'I thought we wanted to fix this run defense?'. While it's true that part of his game needs work, and he missed ten tackles in 2023, he's a skilled pass rusher and coverage linebacker," Knox said.
"Hey, you can't have everything, right? Maybe his addition will alleviate the temptation of trying to drop Bryce Huff into coverage."
Alexander is a nine-year National Football League veteran and is a one-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the first four years of his career in Tampa Bay after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 National Football League Draft.
He still is looking for a new opportunity after spending the 2023 season with the Steelers. Alexander appeared in nine games and made two starts. He had one interception, one sack, and 41 tackles. Maybe he could add depth to Philadelphia.
