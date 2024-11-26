Eagles Urged To Sign Three-Time Pro Bowler To Replace Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles got some very unfortunate news on Sunday night.
Philadelphia fortunately won its seventh straight game as it took down the Los Angeles Rams on the road, 37-20. While this is the case, the game came at a big cost. The Eagles lost Pro Bowl defensive end and captain Brandon Graham for the season to a triceps injury.
The Eagles had some question marks at the edge before Graham went down with an injury and now there is a big hole. Philadelphia has been looking to add and has already signed K.J. Henry to the practice squad.
It wouldn't hurt to add more and FanSided's Jake Beckman suggested three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram as a fit.
"Henry isn’t the only player available," Beckman said. "Brandon Lee Gowton from Bleeding Green Nation came up with eight other free agents the Eagles could sign: Jason Pierre-Paul, Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston, Bruce Irvin, Rasheem Green, Genard Avery, Kemoko Turay, and Takk McKinley.
"JPP, Ingram, Houston, and Irvin have spent time (albeit, some of their time very brief) in Fangio’s defense. That’s important to factor into this whole equation. Think about Bryce Huff’s year: his first four weeks in this defense were pathetic which, in part, was due to him not being comfortable with the scheme. If you can get a guy who’s had any exposure to the scheme, it’ll be better than starting from scratch especially when we’re looking at a team trying to make a playoff and Super Bowl run."
Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers but hasn't seen any time this season. He had 1.5 sacks last year in three games and six sacks in 17 games in 2022.
