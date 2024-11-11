Eagles Urged To Sign Two-Time All-Pro As Injury Insurance
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in football over the last few weeks.
Philadelphia has won five straight games after taking down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles didn't leave anything up to chance and took down the Cowboys in convincing fashion. Philadelphia now is in first place in the NFC East and is in a fantastic spot.
The Eagles are in a great position heading into another big matchup on Thursday against the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia has been great, but the time may be now to add even more depth. The Eagles clearly can make some noise this season. Injuries have plagued the wide receiver room this season, although A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were able to take the field against the Cowboys.
It could make some sense to add another playmaker as injury insurance and Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas.
"Move to Make Now: Sign Michael Thomas," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles didn't make a move for a wide receiver at the trade deadline, and A.J. Brown has already battled a couple of injuries this season. So, the front office should look into adding a veteran wideout like Thomas ahead of the playoffs.
"While the 31-year-old has been banged up over the last few years, he's had plenty of time to heal up and will only have to play about half the season, which should help him stay off the injury report. Additionally, the two-time All-Pro was productive when on the field last season, catching 39 passes for 448 yards in 10 games.:
Thomas may not be a superstar any longer, but he could give the Eagles some important depth. Philadelphia doesn't need to make a big change, but this could be a move to put it over the top even more.
