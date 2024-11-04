Eagles Urged To Swing Deadline Deal With Browns For $3.9M Playmaker
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is just about to pass and the Philadelphia Eagles could be active ahead of it.
Philadelphia is 6-2 on the season so far and is looking like a real contender in the NFC after winning four straight games. With the deadline just about to pass, speculation about who could be a possible target for the Eagles continues to grow.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan put together a list of possible trade targets for each contender and mentioned Cleveland Browns playmaker Jordan Akins as a fit for Philadelphia.
"Trade target: Jordan Akins, (tight end), Cleveland Browns," Sullivan said. "Dallas Goedert has been sidelined with a hamstring injury the past few weeks, which furthers Philadelphia's need to deepen its tight end room. With David Njoku the top dog on Cleveland's depth chart, Akins could be an expendable piece for Cleveland as he is in the final year of his deal, and the Browns currently sit at 2-6."
Akins is 32 years old and is in the final year of a two-year, $3.9 million deal with Cleveland. He has 19 receptions for 172 yards on the season so far. With Goedert sidelined, it could make sense to bring some inexpensive depth to town.
Landing someone like Akins could be the perfect move for the Eagles at the deadline because it could help the team in the short-term without sacrificing much cap space or draft capital in the process.
