Eagles Urged To 'Take A Shot' At Acquiring $59 Million Star In Stunner
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to make a deep run in the postseason this year, it could make some sense to add some more firepower to the secondary.
Philadelphia has looked like a juggernaut over the last three weeks and currently is 5-2 on the season. If the Eagles can take down the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they will be 6-2 right before the National Football League trade deadline.
A 6-2 team with plenty of talent is worth investing in ahead of the trade deadline. Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman is no stranger to a big move, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested that the team should call the Arizona Cardinals about star safety Budda Baker.
"The Eagles are always a threat to make moves at the deadline, but they have no obvious needs," Fowler said. "Left tackle Jordan Mailata will return soon. The youth experiment on defense is going well with pass rusher Nolan Smith Jr. and corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Would GM Howie Roseman take a shot at a star, such as Cardinals safety Budda Baker?
Baker is one of the best safeties in football and is in the final year of a $59 million deal with Arizona. Because of this, it has been speculated that the Cardinals could part ways with him ahead of the deadline.
The Eagles have a surplus of talent in the secondary, but adding Baker would take the team to another level. He is one of the top safeties in football and at least is worth a call.
More NFL: Browns Urged To Dump $23 Million Star In Deadline Deal With Eagles