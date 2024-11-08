Eagles Urged To Take Chance On Ex-Chiefs Receiver Due To Injury Concerns
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a team that could do something special this year but that doesn't mean that they couldn't use some more depth in the near future.
Philadelphia has dealt with plenty of injuries this season. The Eagles have had some heavy injuries all season. The team started 2-2 on the season thanks in large part to injuries to players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Both returned after the bye week, and unsurprisingly, the Eagles have been much better since. Philadelphia has won four straight games heading into a winnable clash with the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys.
Although things are looking, both Brown and Smith are a little banged up right now. It wouldn't be surprising to see both back on the field against the Cowboys, but the Eagles should consider adding a little more receiver depth due to all of the injury concerns. Because of this, USA Today's Cory Woodroof floated former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Richie James as a fit.
"James is a bit like (Jamal Agnew)," Woodroof said "He provides a real impact in the return game and can also assist on offense in a depth role at receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles might be a good landing spot."
James is a five-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Chiefs, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. Adding him wouldn't cost much but would give the team a little more depth. At this point, why not?
