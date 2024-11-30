Eagles Urged To Take Chance On Former First-Round Pick
It wouldn't be the worst idea for the Philadelphia Eagles to add a little more depth to the franchise despite already making moves in the wake of Brandon Graham's season-ending triceps injury.
The Eagles lost Graham for the season in last week's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He has had a great season for the Eagles and logged 3.5 sacks and 20 tackles in the first 11 games of the season before going down against Los Angeles.
In response, the Eagles claimed Charles Harris and signed KJ Henry to the practice squad. While this is the case, no single player can replace Graham's impact at this point in the season. Because of this, it would make sense to add even more depth and USA Today Sports' Glenn Erby put together a list of hypothetical fits and one that he mentioned is former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
"Lawson’s latest stint in the NFL ended abruptly back in October," Erby said. "Lawson, who spent time with the Panthers in October, was initially drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has completed nine NFL seasons, including two recent years back with Buffalo, where he totaled 4.5 sacks and 44 tackles."
He still is out there and could be had at a very low cost for the Eagles. Lawson was selected in the first round of the 2016 National Football League Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He has spent time with Buffalo, the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers throughout his career.
Lawson wouldn't be a game-changer, but he could be a good practice squad candidate.
