Eagles Veteran Called 'Obvious' Trade Option After Tumultuous Offseason
How will the Philadelphia Eagles end up trimming down the roster?
The Eagles still have some time until they need to make those tough decisions but there already has been speculation about who could end up being on the chopping block. Philadelphia -- like every other team across the National Football League -- will need to make many tough decisions and one player who has been brought up a lot is defensive back James Bradberry.
He was an All-Pro in 2022 and one down season in 2023 seemingly has made people give up on him. He is just 30 years old and is attempting to make the move to safety from cornerback to help the Eagles out in a position of need but still was called an "obvious candidate" to be traded by Pro Football Network's Anthony DiBona.
"There might not be a more obvious candidate on this list than Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry," DiBona said. "After a tremendous performance in 2022, Bradberry was arguably one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL last season.
"Now the Eagles have added multiple cornerbacks this offseason, in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, Bradberry has made the move to safety, but it sure seems like his days in Philadelphia are numbered."
Bradberry has been mentioned as a trade and cut candidate over the last few months but still is with the team and is working out at safety. Hopefully, he is able to get up to speed there and prove people wrong.
