Eagles Veteran Called 'Surprise Cut Candidate' With Decision Looming
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to take a long, hard look at the roster in the near future.
Philadelphia clearly will need to make some changes as it attempts to trim down the roster. This could mean that a veteran may end up losing his role with the team. Veteran cornerback James Bradberry was the talk of the offseason as people have been speculated left and right that he could be traded or cut.
At this point, he still is on the Eagles but Deadspin's Mike Sullivan also called Bradberry a "surprise cut candidate."
"Philadelphia picked Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo (22nd overall) and Cooper DeJean (40th) of Iowa early in the NFL draft," Sullivan said. "When you pick two cornerbacks that high, typically a holdover is on the way out. It could be the 31-year-old Bradberry, who dropped off last season and is entering the second year of a three-year, $38 million contract."
Bradberry has been attempting to make the transition to safety as a way to maintain a roster spot in Philadelphia. He has gotten some high praise for his performance in camp so it shouldn't be a guarantee that the team will be parting ways with him.
He may not have had the greatest 2023 season, but he was an All-Pro in 2022 and has shown some promise at safety. There likely will continue to be chatter about Bradberry until the 2024 season kicks off but it isn't a guarantee that he will be leaving Philadelphia.
