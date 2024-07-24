Eagles Veteran Could Be On 'Roster Bubble' After Being Acquired Last Year
Training camp officially is here and that means that there will be position battles going on over the next few weeks as franchises prepare to make tough decisions.
Each National Football League franchise will have to trim down rosters ahead of the 2024 season and that means there will be plenty of players who end up getting cut loose. The Philadelphia Eagles are no different. There will be plenty of battles throughout camp to see who will crack the final roster and one spot to take a look at is tight end.
Dallas Goedert clearly is the top option on the team and he isn't going anywhere. But, there will be competition behind him. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro compiled a list of players possibly in danger of being cut and mentioned tight end Albert Okwuegbunam as an option with training camp ramping up.
"The Eagles traded for Albert O just before the start of the 2023 season and kept him on the roster for most of the year despite little playing time," Zangaro said. "But Okwuegbunam had a big preseason game last year and has a chance to show he deserves a roster spot over Grant Calcaterra, who has been the No. 3 the last few years and could also be on this list.
Okwuegbunam didn't record a reception last year and will need a solid camp to show that he should still be on the roster when the 2024 campaign kicks off.
