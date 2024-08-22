Eagles Veteran Duo Among Most Likely Trade Candidates, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles could make a trade or two in the coming weeks.
The 2024 National Football League will kick off in just a few weeks and Philadelphia will have to trim down the roster. This will lead to plenty of cuts and possibly even some trades. CBS Sports' Josh Edwards listed Philadelphia's secondary as a spot that could change and specifically mentioned James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox in a crowded safety room.
"Philadelphia used its first two draft selections on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean," Edwards said. "Darius Slay Jr. is eyeing a bounce-back campaign and the entire unit should have tremendous versatility. Former cornerbacks James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox are transitioning to safety, which is where Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, and Caden Sterns reside.
"The franchise also has Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, and Eli Ricks at cornerback. It is unclear how that entire group will shake out positionally, but there is reason to believe some of those players will be made available to potential suitors."
This isn't the first time Bradberry or Maddox has been mentioned as players who could use a change of scenery. There has been speculation building for months but we won't have to wait too much longer now to see what will happen.
The Eagles will kick off the 2024 season on September 6th against the Green Bay Packers so there isn't too much time left for Philadelphia to make some tough decisions.
