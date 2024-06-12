Eagles Veteran Has 'Best Shot' At Earning Roster Spot After Strong Spring
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to enter the 2024 season with some high expectations.
Philadelphia already had one of the better rosters in football entering the offseason and did a good job of building it even more. The Eagles have had a fantastic offseason but there still have been questions about whether or not more moves could be on the way.
The Eagles have two great receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but the third receiver spot has given the team troubles over the last few years. It was expected that DeVante Parker would take over the role but he surprisingly announced his retirement.
Since then, many have wondered if another move was coming but currently veteran receiver Parris Campbell has the "best shot" of earning the job, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"We’ll see if the Eagles keep this receiver group as is or if they add another player," Zangaro said. "If this is the group, then Campbell has the best shot to become the WR3 in this offense behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Campbell was clearly the receiver getting the third-most first-team reps and he looked the part. Of course, the real concern with Campbell is his ability to stay healthy and he can’t answer those questions in shorts in June."
Campbell is a five-year veteran who has dealt with injuries but did put up over 600 receiving yards in 2022 as a member of the New York Giants. If he can put up that level of production in Philadelphia, the team will be in a good position.
