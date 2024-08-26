Eagles Veteran In Danger Of Being Traded Before Season Kicks Off
It already has been a busy day across the National Football League.
Teams across the league have started to trim down rosters and that has led to plenty of cuts and even some trades. There will be plenty more moves in the coming days and the Philadelphia Eagles -- like every other team -- will be busy.
One player who could be on the trade block over the next two weeks is veteran offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, according to NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"Eagles OL Matt Hennessy, (Washington Commanders) Commanders (center) Ricky Stromberg, (Green Bay Packers) (guard) Royce Newman, (and) (Arizona Cardinals) OL Evan Brown or Elijah Wilkinson," Ulrich said. "Philadelphia has options on the interior of their offensive line now with former (offensive tackle) Mekhi Becton making a strong push to start at guard. That could help make Hennessy expendable."
Hennessy joined the Eagles this offseason after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He went to college in Pennsylvania at Temple University and seemed like he was going to have a role with the team.
He certainly still could, but with the addition of Becton, Philadelphia may have to make a tough decision. Hennessy has been a starting lineman throughout his young National Football League career so there likely would be interest on the trade market if the Eagles were willing to part with him.
If you are an Eagles fan, keep an eye on the team over the next few days and specifically keep a close eye on Hennessy.
